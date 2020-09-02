Chandigarh, Sep 2 (PTI) Two more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 59, while 239 new cases took the infection tally to 4,789 in Union territory.

The number of active cases stands at 2,057, a government bulletin said.

A total 119 more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 2,670, it said.

As many as 32,134 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 27,067 tested negative, while reports in 81 cases are awaited, as per the bulletin.

The UT Chandigarh Administration said inter-state bus operations would be resumed soon.

At a meeting chaired by UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore, it was also decided to discontinue the odd-even system for shops in congested markets with effect from September 4.

The onus of maintaining social distancing and ensuring people wear masks will be on the shop owners, a government statement said.

