Chandigarh [India], December 24 (ANI): A scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP councillors on Tuesday over the subject of Dr BR Ambedkar during the general house meeting of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

During the meeting, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party councillors passed a motion against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks and demanded his resignation, while BJP councillors accused the Congress of trying to belittle Babasaheb Ambedkar during Nehru's time.

The Congress party is organising nationwide protests today against the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament on Ambedkar.

General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal issued a circular to all party leaders to take out a 'Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March' in every district of the country.

Opposition parties have accused Amit Shah of showing disrespect towards Ambedkar and have been demanding his resignation. Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back at the Congress and denied the allegations.

Congress leader Udit Raj lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad for accusing the Congress party of hypocrisy and said that it had become the BJP's mentality to speak lies and put their own mistakes onto someone else.

"Ulta chor kotwal ko dante... It has become their mentality to speak lies and put their own mistakes on someone else. Protests all over the country will set their mind right...," Raj said while speaking to ANI.

On Monday, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress party of hypocrisy regarding the legacy of former Minister of Law and Justice BR Ambedkar and the protection of SC/ST communities.

Prasad slammed Congress for forcing Ambedkar to resign during elections and preventing him from building a memorial.

The BJP leader also raised concerns about the lack of proper safeguards for SC/STs, claiming that only Muslims have received adequate protection.

Prasad said, "Congress's love for Ambedkar is overflowing. The Congress party had forced Ambedkar to resign during elections, and they made sure he couldn't build a memorial. Now, Congress is holding a press conference in Ambedkar's name." He further criticized Congress for not allowing Ambedkar to speak when he was resigning, adding, "When Ambedkar was resigning, he wasn't even allowed to speak." (ANI)

