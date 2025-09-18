Chandigarh [India], September 18 (ANI): Chandigarh Traffic Police organised a traffic awareness session during the opening ceremony of the Safe Drive Campaign, launched as part of the 'Seva Pakhwada-2025' initiative being observed from September 18 to October 1.

The campaign aims to make Chandigarh a city with zero accidental deaths by raising awareness and motivating citizens to adopt safe driving practices.

The opening session, held at the Traffic Auditorium in Sector-29, witnessed the participation of more than 200 drivers, including those from Chandigarh Police and various departments of the Chandigarh Administration, such as Engineering, Electrical and Public Health, as well as drivers from CTU, Haryana Roadways, PRTC, the school bus association, transport truck operators, taxi associations, and drivers associated with Ola, Indrive, and Uber.

The event was organised under the leadership of Sagar Preet Hooda, IPS, Director General of Police, UT Chandigarh, with the close supervision of Pushpendra Kumar, IPS, Inspector General of Police, and Sumer Partap Singh, IPS, Senior Superintendent of Police (Security and Traffic). Lakshay Pandey, DANIPS, DSP (Traffic R&D and Road Safety), graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

During the session, Parvesh Sharma, Inspector in charge of the Children Traffic Park, along with her team, sensitised the participants on essential traffic rules and regulations. Topics included the Safe Transportation Policy for Students (STRAPS), the importance of wearing seat belts, the use of BIS standard ISI-marked helmets, proper use of indicators, lane discipline, and switching off engines at red lights to reduce pollution.

Participants were educated on legal specifications regarding tinted glasses and sunshades, the dangers of overspeeding, mobile phone use while driving, unnecessary honking, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Special emphasis was placed on giving way to emergency vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigades, and police vehicles, as well as assisting accident victims in reaching hospitals. Drivers were also urged to park vehicles only in designated areas rather than on roads, footpaths, cycle tracks, or near turns.

The session further highlighted the need for regular vehicle maintenance to control emissions and informed drivers about the heavy penalties prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for tampering with or erasing number plates. Participants were also briefed on key provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, its amendments effective since September 1, 2019, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the Motor Vehicle Driving Regulations, 2017.

The event concluded with the administration of a Road Safety Pledge to all participants, urging them to follow traffic rules diligently and contribute towards making Chandigarh's roads safer. (ANI)

