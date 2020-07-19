Chandigarh [India], July 19 (ANI): As many as 26 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Chandigarh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 717, informed the Chandigarh Health Department on Sunday.

Out of the total number of COVID-19 cases, the active cases stand at 217 and 488 patients have been cured till date.

With the highest single-day spike of 38,902 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday reached 10,77,618, informed the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll has gone up to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the total number of cases includes 3,73,379 active cases and 6,77,423 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

