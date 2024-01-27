Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took a swipe at the prolonged absence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy from direct interactions with the public.

While addressing a public gathering in Ra Kadali Ra, he questioned the timing of the recently organized program "Siddam," expressing confusion over its purpose.

Naidu further asserted that many people are eager to see the Chief Minister return home.

In his address, Naidu pointed out that "CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has not engaged in public meetings for four and a half years."

He questioned the timing and purpose of the recently organized program called "Siddam," expressing confusion about its objectives.

Naidu emphasized that there is significant anticipation among the public for the Chief Minister's return.

Taking a swipe at the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), Naidu claimed that "they are struggling to find suitable candidates for the upcoming polls."

This statement is made against the backdrop of political speculation and discussions regarding the readiness of the party for the imminent elections.

The leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also raised critical questions about the necessity of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu openly challenged the YSRCP, stating, "We are ready for Kurukshetra Yudam. Are you ready for war, YSRCP?"

Naidu, a prominent figure in Andhra Pradesh politics, asserted that not a single project has been completed in the Rayalseema region under the leadership of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As political tensions are high, Naidu's remarks underscore the ongoing political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh, where leaders criticise each other's actions and decisions, setting the stage for an active and competitive political landscape in the months ahead. (ANI)

