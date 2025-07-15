New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss state issues.

During the 45-minute meeting, the Telugu Party Desam (TDP) chief, who is also a key NDA ally, discussed political issues as well, according to sources.

Naidu discussed several state projects including the Polavaram-Banakacherla project that seeks to utilise surplus Godavari waters for the benefit of drought-hit Rayalaseema, the sources said, adding that during the day, he also met NITI Aayog member V K Saraswat.

Naidu is on a two-visit to the national capital to meet several Union ministers.

On the second day of his visit, the chief minister will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other central ministers including Mansukh L Mandaviya and C R Patil.

