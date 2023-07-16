New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Sunday that the Chandrawal water treatment plant (WTP) in the national capital has resumed operations as the water level in the Yamuna River dropped to 206.03 this morning.

https://twitter.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/1680419869932793857

Also Read | India, UAE Will Keep Working Closely to Further Global Good, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Chandrawal plant alongside two other water treatment plants namely Wazirabad and Okhla were closed on July 13 as the floodwater entered the pumping stations of these plants.

Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Somnath Bharti, in a tweet also shared that the Chandrawal WTP resuming operations will restore water supply to the tune of 105 MGD in assemblies falling in central Delhi - Rajender Nagar, Karol Bagh, Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk, Patel Nagar, Palam vihar, Delhi Cantt and also in NDMC areas.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Nine CRPF Troopers Injured in Road Accident As Vehicle Rolls Down Into Sindh Stream in Ganderbal.

https://twitter.com/attorneybharti/status/1680427075491217409

Bharti further informed that the work to restore all three phases of Wazirabad WTP is going on incessantly and will be restored anytime today.

https://twitter.com/attorneybharti/status/1680433487139201025

Key arterial roads and nearby areas in the national capital remained affected on Sunday due to waterlogging from fresh showers while the Yamuna continued to be in spate.

The water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding many low lying ares of the national capital and resulting in a raging blame game between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP, was recorded at 206.02 metres at 8 am on Sunday.

According to the officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours.

Meanwhile, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan on late Saturday night, officials said.

Hundreds of people, who were rescued from low-lying areas by the NDRF personnel, spent the night at a relief camp in Mayur Vihar.

Fresh showers lashed various parts of the national capital on Saturday, leading to extensive waterlogging at arterial stretches and bringing traffic to a crawl. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)