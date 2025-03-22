Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 22 (ANI): Delhi government minister Kapil Mishra on Saturday expressed pride in the Bihar Diwas program being organised at the Chandigarh headquarters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that similar events are being held across all state headquarters of the party in the country.

Mishra highlighted the transformation in Bihar's image, saying, "Today is a day of pride. There was a time when Bihar was considered a backward state, but now this situation is changing. It is also a vision that Bihar's hard work and intelligence should be useful for Bihar."

He emphasised the commitment to realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed Bihar, calling it a key resolution of the day.

Mishra added, "Change is coming in the entire world due to Bihar's hard work, but the same change should come rapidly in Bihar, too; this is the resolution being taken today."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people of Bihar on the state's foundation day and assured that his government will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters of Bihar, the sacred land of heroes and great personalities, on Bihar Diwas! Our state, which has glorified Indian history, is passing through an important phase of its development journey today, in which the hardworking and talented people of Bihar have an important role. We will leave no stone unturned for the all-round development of this state, which is the centre of our culture and tradition."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on occasion.

In a post on X, Shah said. "Warmest wishes to all Biharis on Bihar Diwas! Bihar, the land of knowledge, tradition, and cultural heritage, has always provided leadership and new energy to the country. From glorious chapters in history to the construction of modern India, Bihar has left its indelible mark in every field. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the NDA government is committed to taking Bihar to new heights of progress, prosperity, and self-reliance. I wish for the happiness, peace, and prosperity of the people of the state."

Bihar Day (Bihar Diwas) is observed every year on March 22, marking the formation of the state of Bihar. It was on this day when the British carved out the state from Bengal in 1912 and is observed as a public holiday in Bihar. (ANI)

