Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 21 (ANI): Responding to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra's social media post on changing the name of Narendra Modi stadium after India's loss to Australia in the World Cup Final, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul suggested that her party's name should be changed to 'Trinamool Congress Chor Hai' first.

"I think her (Mahua Moitra's) party's name should be changed first. TMC was earlier known as Ma Mati Manush government. People in Bengal now know that TMC stands for 'Trinamool Congress Chor Hai'," Agnimitra Paul said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

Agnimitra Paul said that the TMC MP will get "ample time" after December 3 or 4. The Ethics Commitee report suggested Moitra's disqualification following its investigation into the "Cash for Query" allegation against her.

"It is better for her that she speaks less. After 3 or 4 December, she may get more time to speak about cricket. A few days earlier she was kicking a football. She may be admitted into an academy. After 3 or 4 December she may get ample time to research on cricket," Paul quipped.

The BJP MLA further said that Moitra has understood that she will get "publicity" attacking Narednra Modi and does not care about people from his constituency, Krishnanagar.

"She (Mahua Moitra) wants national publicity. She does not care about Krishnanagar's people. She has understood that if she attacks Narendra Modi she will get publicity," Paul said.

"In other news: Ahmedabad Stadium has been renamed - India loses World Cup finals at Jawahar Lal Nehru Cricket Stadium," Moitra said in her post on 'X' soon after the match on Sunday.

Pointing out to Moitra that Adani, whom she had criticised in her fiery speech in Parliament, was invited to the Bengal Global Summit which kicked off on Tuesday, Paul asked if her party's supremo, Mamata Banerjee is not listening to her.

"We would like to ask Mahua Moitra why did she not stop the TMC supremo from inviting Adani to the Bengal Global Summit. Why is Mamata Banerjee not listening to Mahua Moitra?" Paul said.

On Suvendu Adhikari's post about the Bengal Global Summit, Paul said, "Since 2014, 14 lakh crores have been spent. This is public money...We would like to know how much investment has taken place."

Comparing the Bengal Global Summit to a "winter carnival" where good food is served at the cost of public money, Paul said, "This is a winter carnival. Regardless of how much investments come in, good food is served. Italian and Spanish cuisine is served from public money."

Reacting to TMC leader Kunal Ghosh writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on initiating a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into BJP MP Sisir Adhikari in the Sarada chit fund scam, Agnimitra Paul asked whether Ghosh has changed his stand after being appointed the TMC spokesperson.

"Kunal Ghosh used to say that Mamata Banerjee has reaped the biggest benefit from the Sharda scam. What is his stand now? Has he changed his stand after becoming the TMC spokesperson?" she said. (ANI)

