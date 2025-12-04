Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 4 (ANI): Passengers faced chaotic scenes at Telangana's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad, on Thursday, after significant delays in IndiGo flight movements, leading to long queues, confusion and distress among travellers.

According to airport officials, several IndiGo flights were delayed owing to operational issues, adding to congestion at the airport. Visuals from the terminal showed crowds building up as passengers sought updates on their flights.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin India Visit: Russian President To Arrive in India on State Visit for 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit; PM Narendra Modi To Host Private Dinner for Him in New Delhi Today.

Meanwhile, widespread disruptions continued for a second consecutive day at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, where IndiGo flights saw major delays and cancellations, severely affecting passengers.

IndiGo's operations at Terminal-1 were hit hardest, with technical issues and crew shortages causing long delays. Several travellers were forced to spend the night at the airport due to cascading flight schedule disruptions.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 04, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Continuous delays led to overcrowding inside Terminal 1. Due to limited seating capacity, many passengers sat on the floor, while elderly travellers and families with children struggled to navigate the situation.

Sources said the primary cause of the airline's disruption was a shortage of pilots and crew. The reimplementation of FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limit) norms and reduced crew availability led to flight cancellations and rescheduling, affecting IndiGo operations not only in Bengaluru but across the country.

Passengers expressed frustration with the airline's lack of clear communication. Some staged protests near airline counters, alleging they were not provided accurate departure information.

"Our urgent commitments have been ruined due to these delays," said one passenger.

Reports indicate that over the past 48 hours, more than 70 flights have been impacted, with security personnel deployed to manage the situation.

KIAL spokesperson confirmed the scale of disruptions and said, "Indigo flight cancellations for 04 Dec 2025. Cancellations due to operational reasons. Arrival - 41, Departures - 32."

In addition to this, the Airline Pilots' Association of India (ALPA India) on Thursday raised concern over the recent wave of flight cancellations across the country, stating that the situation highlights the need for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to consider pilot adequacy while approving airline schedules under the Fatigue Risk Management System (FRMS) framework.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ALPA India said the disruptions allegedly linked to a pilot shortage following the implementation of new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms raise questions about airline planning, regulatory oversight, and market fairness.

"The situation concerning the recent flight cancellations across India, allegedly attributed to pilot shortage due to new Flight Duty Time Limit (FDTL) norms, raises significant questions about the airline's management, regulatory oversight by the DGCA, and market fairness," it said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)