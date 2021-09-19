Chandigarh [India], September 19 (ANI): Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab and is set to take over as next chief minister following Captain Amarinder Singh's resignation.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Sh. Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab," tweeted Congress in charge of Punjab Harish Rawat.

Also Read | Bengaluru: 2 Held for Attacking a Man for Going with a Woman of Their Community on His Bike.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat will visit Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh to meet Governor at 6:30 pm, as per the PRO, Punjab Raj Bhawan (Governor's House, Punjab).

Channi will succeed Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned as the chief minister of Punjab on Saturday following months of infighting between him and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Road Accident: Seven Dead, Nine Injured in Autorickshaw-SUV Collision in Kondagaon District.

These development came months before the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)