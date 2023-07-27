Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 27 (ANI): Charminar, one of the major tourist attractions of Hyderabad, will remain closed for visitors on Saturday (July 29) in view of the Muharram procession, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said on Thursday while notifying the closure.

An order in this regard has been issued on directives of the Director General of the ASI under Section 5 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, 1959.

The famous monument of Hyderabad will remain closed on July 29 for visitors and the general public in view of the Muharram organized in the vicinity of Charminar, Hyderabad, the ASI said.

Due to this order, the online sale of tickets will also be prohibited on July 29. (ANI)

