Kochi, Mar 1 (PTI) Dubai-based Checkout Point, a provider of fin-tech solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), has opened a new office at Infopark here.

Checkout Point offers services in key verticals like POS software, enterprise solutions, marketing and customer engagement, payment gateway, digital wallet, merchant debit card, marketplace and agency banking.

The new office in Trans Asia Cyberpark (phase-II) of Infopark SEZ works towards enhancing its current productline and features.

"The new space will also work as an innovation centre with focus on training and development of befitting candidates to achieve technical excellence within the digital space," the company said in a press release.

The new office would also be a support centre for the clients of the company based in Middle-East and Africa. As part of their expansion, Checkout Point plans to recruit and train 150 more talents in the next two years, the release said.

"The new space in Kochi Infopark will focus on developing the platform further based on cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, machine-learning, natural language processing and distributed ledger technologies," said CEO of Checkout Point Dayan V Ipe.

Being the first-of-its-kind development centre outside the UAE, the company will focus on developing regional talent and expertise in most advanced software development tools with an aim to create future-ready techies with multiple skill-sets and innovative mindset, he said.

The company aims to provide seamless services to its SME customer base and help them in achieving optimal productivity and maximum value through their smart complete business solutions.

