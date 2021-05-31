Mayiladuthurai, May 31 (PTI): Investigation into the death of two persons in Mayiladuthurai district supposedly after taking illicit arrack has revealed the use of chemical in the brew, police said on Monday.

One of them had prepared the brew using the substance obtained from hardware shops and distributed it to his friends on Saturday, the police said.

There was no indication suggesting the use of rectified spirit or alcohol, they said.

The two, including the one who brewed the liquor, died on Sunday after developing loss of vision while six others were hospitalised, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)