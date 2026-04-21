The Bombay High Court has officially issued the admit cards for its upcoming multi-post recruitment screening test, scheduled for April 26. Candidates who have applied for the positions of Clerk, Peon, Driver, and Stenographer (Lower and Higher grades) can now retrieve their hall tickets from the court’s official website at bombayhighcourt.nic.in. This recruitment drive seeks to fill 2,306 vacancies across various departments, making it one of the more significant administrative hiring events for the judiciary this year.

Examination Schedule and Reporting Protocols

The screening test is a one-hour examination conducted in a single shift. To ensure a smooth verification process and maintain strict security standards, the High Court has established a rigorous timeline for all candidates:

Reporting Time: 09:00 AM

Examination Start: 10:00 AM

Examination End: 11:00 AM

Authorities have emphasised that late entry will not be permitted. Candidates are advised to locate their designated centres in advance to avoid delays on the morning of the exam. Bombay High Court Quashes Voyeurism FIR, Says ‘Staring at Colleague’s Chest Not Section 354C Offence’.

Steps to Download Bombay High Court Admit Card 2026

The download facility is currently live on bombayhighcourt.nic.in. To access the document, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official Bombay High Court homepage and navigate to the "Recruitment" section.

Click the link titled “Admit Card for Clerk, Driver, Peon Screening Test 2026".

Enter the required Registration Number/Login ID and Password.

After submitting the captcha, the admit card will be displayed for download.

Candidates are encouraged to print at least two copies of the admit card and verify that their name, photograph, and examination centre details are correct and legible.

Mandatory Identification and Prohibited Items

Entry into the examination hall is contingent upon presenting a physical copy of the admit card alongside a valid government-issued photo ID. Accepted documents include a Voter ID, PAN Card, Driving License, or other official identification. In accordance with standard competitive examination protocols, all electronic devices - including mobile phones, smartwatches, and calculators - are strictly prohibited inside the hall. Candidates found in possession of these items may face immediate disqualification. Sajid Khan Mistaken Identity Case: Bombay High Court Orders Exhumation of Muslim Man Buried in Hindu Cremation Ground, Says ‘Right to Dignity Extends After Death’.

Following the conclusion of the test on April 26, the Bombay High Court is expected to release the preliminary answer keys and subsequent result declarations on its official portal. Candidates should retain their admit cards even after the exam, as the registration details will be necessary to check scores and qualifying status for the next stages of the recruitment process.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (bombayhighcourt.nic.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2026 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).