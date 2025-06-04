New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world's highest railway arch bridge over the river Chenab during his day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The architectural marvel Chenab Rail Bridge, situated at a height of 359 meters above the river, is the world's highest railway arch bridge. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

Also Read | EPFO 3.0 Set To Launch Soon With UPI and ATM Withdrawal Features: Here's What To Expect.

A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Through Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours.

During his visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Anji Bridge, a PMO statement said. The Anji Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain.

Also Read | CUSAT Result 2025 Declared: Cochin University of Science and Technology CAT Results Out at results.cusat.ac.in; Know How To Check Scorecard.

PM Modi is also scheduled to flag off Vande Bharat trains.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore to the nation at Katra.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project to the nation.

The 272 km long USBRL project, constructed worth around Rs 43,780 crore includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges.

"The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country, aiming to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration," the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back. These trains will offer a swift, comfortable, and reliable travel option for residents, tourists, and pilgrims, among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects, which will significantly boost last-mile connectivity, especially in border areas.

He will lay the foundation stone of the road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and construct the Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over Rs 1,952 crore.

He will also inaugurate two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44.

"These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters," the PMO statement read.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra, worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)