Kochi, June 04: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has officially declared the results of the CUSAT Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, June 4, at 12:30 PM. The announcement was made by Vice Chancellor Dr Junaid Bushiri, as per the university’s earlier notice. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their results from the official websites — results.cusat.ac.in and admissions.cusat.ac.in.

To access the CUSAT CAT 2025 scorecards, candidates need to log in using their application number, password, and other required credentials. After submitting the details, the results will be displayed on the screen and can be downloaded or printed for future use.

How To Download CUSAT CAT Results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the CUSAT CAT results 2025:

Visit the official website – admissions.cusat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the CUSAT CAT results 2025 link.

Enter your login details, i.e., application number, password and other required credentials.

Click on submit, and the CUSAT CAT results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and print out the document for future reference.

The CUSAT CAT 2025 examination was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) mode from May 10 to 12, 2025. The entrance exam is a gateway for admissions into various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including B.Tech, Marine Engineering, and other specialised fields offered by CUSAT.

With the declaration of results, the next crucial step is the counselling process, which is expected to commence soon in June. The university will release a detailed counselling schedule along with information about fee payment, document verification, and seat allotment procedures. The process will include online registration, choice filling of preferred programmes and colleges, verification of documents, and payment of admission fees.

The final answer key was released earlier, ensuring transparency in evaluation. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for counselling updates.

