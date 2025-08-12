Chennai, August 12: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) at Chennai Airport has issued a statement to clarify reports about a supposed major fire involving a cargo aircraft during landing. According to the official tweet from the Chennai Airport, there was no major fire in the engine as claimed by some media outlets. It was only smoke and sparks, which could be due to oil residue, the Chennai Airport tweet said.

The statement said, " It is hereby stated that there was no major fire in the engine while landing. There was a minor spark and smoke in the engine, which may be due to oil dirt, residues, etc. The aircraft didn't suffer any damage. This has been blown out of proportion."

This refers to the media report today on the alleged major fire incident at #ChennaiAirport involving a cargo aircraft. It is hereby stated that there was no major fire in the engine while landing. There was a minor spark and smoke in the engine, which may be due to oil dirt, pic.twitter.com/8k8jeWty0X — Chennai (MAA) Airport (@aaichnairport) August 12, 2025

The Airport authority requested the media and business partners to refrain from publishing such reports and added, "We request the media and press who are business partners of Chennai International Airport to refrain from publishing such reports without confirming from the O/o Airport Director, Chennai Airport, so as to not create panic among the travelling public."

