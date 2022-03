Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): Chennai Police on Saturday arrested the former national president of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Dr Subbiah Shanmugam in Chennai for allegedly harassing a neighbouring woman.

"The 62-year-old doctor was taken into custody by the Chennai Adambakkam police after his neighbour accused him of harassment by urinating and throwing used surgical masks at her doorstep in 2020," Chennai Police said.

In that year, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of Congress, had demanded the arrest of Dr Subbiah Shanmugam for allegedly harassing a woman in an apartment complex in Chennai.

Adambakkam police had lodged the complaint under Sections 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) and 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Tamil Nadu prevention of women harassment act on the basis of the victim's complaint.

According to the complaint filed, Dr Shanmugam harassed a woman living in the same apartment over a parking dispute. The victim had also accused him of throwing garbage, urinating and masturbating at her doorstep, while the entire situation was recorded in the CCTV installed. (ANI)

