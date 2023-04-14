Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 14 (ANI): A Chennai police head constable on Thursday held a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat alleging medical negligence leading his 10-year-old daughter to slip into a coma at govt child health hospital in egmore, Chennai.

The constable identified as Kothandam said his 10-year-old daughter who has been suffering from nephrological issues since age 3 has been taking medicines prescribed by government doctors for the past 5 years.

"Due to the severe side effects of medicine, she had fallen sick again in 2021," he alleged.

He alleged that due to the wrong diagnosis made by the doctor and the wrong treatment, the patient's legs turned black and resulting in severe blood clotting.

He also says that they have given dialysis to the child patient without his permission which led to her getting fits. "Later she was admitted to the Intensity Care unit for further treatment," he said.

He alleged that the child has lost 12 kgs of weight, her legs have turned black, her hands and legs have been paralysed and she has slipped into a coma.

He demanded immediate action to be taken against the doctors responsible for her daughter's sickness.

After the protest, Kothandam was taken to a nearby police station by police personnel who were posted outside the Secretariat for security. (ANI)

