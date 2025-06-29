Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Duchess Club of Chennai on Sunday organised an All-Women Car Rally with the patriotic theme 'Jai Hind' in support of Operation Sindoor.

Kaushalya, a participant in the rally, said that the theme of the rally made their participation special.

"We have gathered here to show our support to the Indian Army... the theme today makes our participation even more special..." Kaushalya said, speaking to ANI.

Anita, another participant, said that the rally was an excellent opportunity to express their admiration and respect for the Indian army.

"We are really very excited to see all the participants... it is a really excellent opportunity to show our love and respect for the Indian Army," Anita told ANI.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The Indian Armed Forces carried out targeted strikes against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the deaths of over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Earlier on June 24, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, highlighted India's success in Operation Sindoor through indigenous weapons and said that the actions reflected India's firm policy against terrorism before the world.

Addressing an event on the centenary celebration of the historic conversation between Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said, "...Recently, the world saw India's capability. Operation Sindoor made India's firm policy against terrorism very clear before the world. We have shown that no place is safe for terrorists who spill Indians' blood. Today's India takes steps as per what can be done and what is right in the interest of the nation. For defence requirements, India's dependence on foreign countries is declining continuously.

"The Prime Minister said that the country is becoming self-reliant in the defence sector, asserting that Made in India weapons will soon be well-known across the world.

"We are becoming 'aatmanirbhar' in the defence sector. We have seen its impact even during Operation Sindoor. Our Forces forced enemies to fall to their knees in 22 minutes, with the help of Made in India weapons. I am confident that in the time to come, Made in India weapons will be well-known across the world," he added. (ANI)

