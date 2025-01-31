Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday objected to the Kerala Cabinet's decision to grant a remission in the prison sentence of a woman convicted in the high-profile murder of Bhaskara Karanavar, a resident of Cheriyanad in the Alappuzha district, years ago.

Days after the Kerala government decided to advise Governor Rajendra Arlekar to approve the early release of Sherin in the murder case by reducing the remaining period of her sentence, Chennithala wrote to the Governor, arguing that the move was legally untenable and risked setting a dangerous precedent.

Sherin, Karanavar's daughter-in-law and the main accused, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2010 along with three others on charges including murder.

In his letter to Arlekar, Chennithala said that the decision was legally indefensible and would establish a dangerous precedent.

He described the case as a "cold-blooded murder", widely known as the Karanavar murder case, which had gained huge public attention.

Chennithala, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee, alleged that while in prison, the convict exhibited extreme cruelty on multiple occasions, leading jail authorities to transfer her between different prisons.

He further claimed that the recommendation of the Kannur Women's Jail Advisory Committee and the subsequent decision by the state government to grant remission to Sherin were part of a larger conspiracy--an orchestrated effort by the government to facilitate the release of hardened criminals, including those convicted in the murder of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan.

"Granting remission in this case would set a dangerous precedent, enabling the government to make similar decisions in the future and increasing the likelihood of the premature release of other hardened criminals," said Chennithala, the MLA of Haripad.

He argued that such a move would be a travesty of justice, ultimately leading to lawlessness and anarchy in the state.

Chennithala maintained that, given the nature of the offences committed and the sentences imposed in the Karanavar Murder Case, Sherin should serve the full 20-year term, as she does not deserve remission.

Karanavar, 65, had returned from the US to Chengannur and was staying with his son's family when he was found murdered in their home in November 2009.

A police investigation revealed that Karanavar's daughter-in-law, Sherin, was involved in the murder.

The motive behind the killing was Karanavar's discovery of Sherin's illicit relationship.

The Mavelikkara Fast Track Court sentenced Sherin and the co-accused to life imprisonment. The high court later upheld the verdict, and Sherin's appeal to the Supreme Court was also unsuccessful.

