Patna (Bihar) [India], November 11 (ANI): On the last day of the four-day-long Chhath festival, devotees in Patna gathered on the banks of the Ganga river at Patipul Ghat to perform the 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).

Chhath is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm primarily in the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). (ANI)

