Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Income tax raids are underway at the residence of former Food Minister Amarjeet Bhagat in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, sources said.

IT teams from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh reached Amarjeet Bhagat's residence, according to the source.

Also Read | Who is Kalpana Soren? All You Need to Know About Hemant Soren's Wife Who May Become Next Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

More than 10 officers and employees have reached the residence of the former Minister, Amarjeet Bhagat and they are checking documents inside the house. Heavy security has been deployed outside the house, according to the source.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Navi Mumbai: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests Man With Drugs Valued at Rs 5.5 Lakh in Koparkhairne Area.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)