Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 13 (ANI): As many as 17 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisagarh's Bijapur district on Thursday, a police officer said.

Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav told reporters, "Today, 17 Naxalites have surrendered in Bijapur district. All the surrendered Naxalites were active in different capacities in the Gangaloor area committee of the outlawed Maoist organisation."

Also Read | SSC CGL Final Result 2024 Declared: 18,174 Candidates Qualify, Know Steps To Check Scorecard at ssc.gov.in.

In February, a total of 18 Naxalites were arrested and explosives were recovered from them in an operation carried out by security forces in three different locations in the Bijapur district.

According to the police, 10 Naxalites were arrested from the forests of Gunjeperti in the Usur police station area, along with explosives. Seven were arrested from the forests of Rajpenta in the Basaguda police station area, along with explosives.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 Students Missing March 15 Hindi Exam Due to Holi Will Get Another Opportunity, Board Announces.

Additionally, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bhairamgarh Police station led to the arrest of one Maoist with explosives.

On February 9, security forces neutralised 31 Naxalites in the forests under the National Park area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai had praised the 'Jawans' for their bravery while speaking about the encounter with ANI.

"We have been fighting strongly against the Naxalites since the time we came to power. We praise our jawans for their bravery. Today, in the Bijapur district, an encounter broke out between the Jawans and the Naxals. 31 Naxals were killed in this. I congratulate the Jawans for this success. Two Jawans lost their lives, may their soul rest in peace," Sai said earlier.

On February 1, eight Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district, as per police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)