Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 12 (ANI): Twenty-three Naxalites, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.18 crore, surrendered in Sukma district on Saturday. The group comprises 14 men and nine women, all identified as hardcore Naxalites, said officials.

Sukma SP Kiran Chauhan said, "23 Naxalites have surrendered. All are hardcore Naxalites. They will be provided with facilities as per the government policy. On this occasion, I appeal to all Naxalites to lay down their arms and join the mainstream."

Earlier on July 8, the IED bomb planted by the Maoists caused injuries to two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in Chhattisgarh's Timapur-Murdanda road, under the Awapalli police station area.

The CRPF jawans who were on duty when the incident took place were given initial first aid and brought to the district hospital in Bijapur for better treatment.

On July 5, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised that the state will soon be free from Naxal violence, and the affected areas will have all the necessary facilities, including roads and electricity.

"Our state is rich in every sense. About 44 per cent of the land is forested. The soil is fertile, and our farmers are hardworking. Naxalism was a major obstacle to our progress, but we are overcoming it. For those Naxals who have surrendered, we have designed an excellent rehabilitation policy. Soon, Chhattisgarh will be free from Naxal violence, and regions like Bastar will have roads, electricity, drinking water, and all basic amenities," CM Sai said.

As per an official statement from the government of India, in 2024 alone, 290 Naxals were neutralised, 1,090 arrested, and 881 surrendered. Major recent operations in March 2025 saw 50 Naxals surrender in Bijapur, 16 neutralised in Sukma, and 22 killed in Kanker and Bijapur. With continued support through Special Central Assistance and targeted development, the government is on track to eliminate Naxalism by 31 March 2026. (ANI)

