Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 18 (ANI): As part of a special scheme for Naxal-affected families and surrendered Naxals, 25 houses have been approved in Balrampur district, Chhattisgarh, an official said.

The first completed house has been handed over to Savita Yadav, whose husband was killed by Naxals.

Also Read | Ravi Narayanan Takes Over as New CEO of SMFG India Credit, Succeeding Shantanu Mitra.

The Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Balrampur, Nayantara Singh Tomar, said that under a special project, 25 houses have been approved, with six given to surrendered Naxals and 19 to families of those killed by Naxalites.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Nayantara Singh Tomar said, "Under the special project here, 25 houses have been approved, out of which 6 houses have been given to people who are surrendered Naxals. 19 houses have been given to people whose family member was killed by Naxalites."

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Rise for 3rd Consecutive Day on US Fed Rate Cut, Buying in IT Sector.

"Under this project in our district, the first house has been constructed and is ready, and it has been given to Savita Yadav, whose husband was killed by Naxals," Tomar said.

Meanwhile, 12 Naxals, including five women and seven men, surrendered before police authorities in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday.

The surrendered cadres carried a cumulative bounty of Rs 18 lakh, officials said.

According to police, the surrendering group consisted of members affiliated with key Naxal units operating in the Indravati and East Bastar regions, two areas known for long-standing insurgent activity.

Speaking to ANI, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Robinson Guria confirmed the surrender. "12 Naxals carrying a total bounty of Rs 18 lakhs have surrendered today. The 12 Naxals include five women and seven men. Two of them were ECMs in their Naxal outfit in the Indravati and East Bastar areas. One of them is from Platoon 16, whose commander we had neutralised in the last operation," Guria said.

The official added that the Naxals chose to surrender because they were under pressure from ongoing police operations.

"They have said that they are under pressure as they know the police will continue anti-Naxal operations. They are surrendering because of the govt's surrender policy," SP Guria said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)