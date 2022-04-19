Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 19 (ANI): As many as four children were injured when the tiles of the roof at the Bhaisbod Anganwadi Centre in Balod district, fell on them. The incident took place on Monday.

Addressing media persons here, Balod District Magistrate Janmejay Mahobe said: "About four children at an Anganwadi in Bhainsbod were injured after tiles of the building fell over them. They're fine now. We'll look into the cause of the incident."

The children were seated inside the centre when the tiles fell on them injuring them. All injured children were admitted to Balod District Hospital.

The DM added that repair work at the Anganwadi centre would be done soon.

According to the officia, a meeting was held to review the condition of Anganwadi. "If there are Anganwadi not in good condition, they will be repaired", he said. (ANI)

