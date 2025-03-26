Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 26 (ANI): Nine Naxals surrendered in Sukma on Wednesday in the presence of Superintendent of Police Kiran Gangaram Chavan.

Following the surrender, speaking to the media, SP Chavan stated that the surrendered Naxalites would receive all benefits under the government's surrender policy.

"Influenced by the operations being carried out, nine Naxalites have been surrendered today. These Naxalites were involved in some major incidents. They have surrendered today, and they will be given all the benefits under the government's surrender policy," he said.

Earlier, on March 21, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that 2,619 Naxalites had either been arrested, surrendered, or killed in the past year due to the BJP government's approach in Chhattisgarh, which came to power in December 2023.

Replying to the debate in Rajya Sabha on the working of his ministry, he said Naxalism will be eliminated from the country by March 21, 2026.

"Let me tell you that by March 21, 2026, Naxalism will be completely eradicated from our country. This is the result of the hard work of the Modi government over the past 10 years," he said.

Amit Shah said the BJP government in Chhattisgarh was tackling the problem of Naxalism with a different approach compared to the Congress, and the number of active Naxals went down by 2619.

"What happens when there is a government which considers Naxalism a political issue and what happens when a government which works for security as well as development comes to power...When the BJP came to power in Chhattisgarh in December 2023, after that, 380 Naxals were killed in just a y30 Naxals killed yesterday (a day in March) have not been added to this. In these operations, 26 security personnel died," he said.

"It was the same Chhattisgarh, the same police, BSF, and Indian government, with only Congress in power. But in December 2023, when the BJP came to power, within a year, 2,619 Naxalites were either arrested, surrendered, or killed. This shows you what change in approach does," he added.

Last week, in two separate encounters with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, security forces recovered 30 bodies of Naxalites, along with a large cache of firearms, during search operations. (ANI)

