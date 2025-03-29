Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 29 (ANI): After 16 Naxals were killed in an ecnounter with security forces in Sukma, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphasized that both the Chhattisgarh and Central governments are focused on peace and will implement a strong surrender policy, ensuring no inconvenience to anyone.

He also said that security forces had recovered AK-47s and other incriminating materials after the encounter with the Naxals.

Also Read | Ola Electric Sales Mismatch: Centre Issues Fresh Show-Cause Notice to Bhavish Aggarwal's EV Company Over Mismatch in February Sales Numbers, Says Report.

Security forces in Chhattisgarh neutralized 16 Naxalites and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in a major encounter in the Kerlapal area of Sukma district on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said, "The bodies of 16 Naxals have been recovered along with AK-47s, and either incriminating materials have also been recovered...The Chhattisgarh Govt and the Central Govt do not want to fire bullets. We are working together with a very good surrender policy. There will be no inconvenience to anyone..."

Also Read | UPI New Guidelines: NPCI's New Guideline Aimed To Enhance Customer Experience Will Be Effective From April 1, 2025; Here's What to Should Know.

Earlier, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the recovery of 16 Naxal bodies from the site and said, "Two of our jawans sustained injuries during the operation and are being evacuated for medical attention."

He said that security forces also seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), and INSAS rifles from the area. "This can be called as one of the biggest encounters Sukma has seen to date," SP Chavan added.

The official said that the identities of the slain Naxals are yet to be ascertained. The exchange of fire began following a joint anti-Naxal operation launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday.

According to officials, the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals in the Kerlapal area under Sukma police station limits.

The joint team moved out for the search mission on March 28, and intermittent firing has continued since early morning on Saturday (March 29).

Security forces are currently conducting an intensive search of the encounter site and surrounding forested terrain.

Sukma is one of the worst-affected districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, which has seen several Naxal attacks in the past. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)