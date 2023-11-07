Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Aiming to address the social apprehensions and stigma regarding the third gender and to ensure their active participationin the electoral process, a 'rainbow' themed polling station has been set up in the Kanker district ahead of the first phase of Chhattisgarh polls on November 7.

The administration in the insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh has initiated a unique move by establishing a 'rainbow' model polling station.

The polling station has been painted in seven colours of rainbow with tents of the same colourful designs, making it visibly attractive.

Of the 69 transgender voters in the first phase, Jagdalpur has the maximum at 29, followed by eight in both Antagarh and Bijapur, four in each of Dongargarh and Narayanpur, three in Keshkal, two each in Kawardha, Rajnandgaon, Kanker, Kondagaon and Bastar, and one each in Chitrakot, Dantewada and Konta.

The eight transgender voters in the Antagarh assembly segment in Kanker district will be able to cast their votes at a specially designed 'rainbow' model polling station.

"As the name suggests, the Rainbow is colourful and was specially made for third-gender people, but men and women will also vote for it. Our 69 sisters have to vote in the first phase and in Pakhanjoor, where I am on duty, the eighth transgender person will vote," said Seema Pradhan, the transgender constable.

She further said that she was happy that the participation of the third gender was being considered.

When asked about the instructions provided to those stationed at the polling stations, she said, "We have been deployed in this rainbow polling station in which the old women, pregnant women and our sisters of the third gender should be safely taken to the polling station so that they can cast their votes safely."

Of the 5,304 polling booths set up for the first phase, 200 will be 'sangwari' polling stations, which will be managed by women staffers, while 20 each will have 'divyanjan' (persons with disabilities) and youth.

Prashant Shukla, ASP of Kanker, said, "This rainbow polling booth is the first such polling booth in the whole of India and it is a new innovation of the Collector and SP to promote and encourage transgenders. This polling booth has 890 voters, of whom 8 are transgender, and security forces have been deployed. Four transgenders have been deployed in it for security." (ANI)

