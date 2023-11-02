Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 2 (ANI): The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday requested the Election Commission to conduct checks on Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) vehicles ahead of the state assembly elections.

"I request that the Election Commission should check vehicles belonging to CRPF also. BJP has accepted defeat and is getting boxes filled with cash to be used for influencing the voters. This is a serious matter. Congress will file a complaint in this manner. What's the need to bring more teams of CRPF when there is enough CRPF presence in the state?" CM Baghel told reporters in Raipur today.

Also Read | Paragliding Deaths in Himachal Pradesh: Three Paragliders Die in Seven Days in Bir-Billing, Fatalities Raise Safety Concerns.

Earlier on October 30, CM Baghel filed his nomination from Chhattisgarh's Patan assembly constituency on Monday.

After filing his nomination, CM Baghel said that the Bharatiya Janata Party knows that the people of Chhattisgarh are not going to trust their guarantees.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Uttar Pradesh Government Employees To Get Bonus, Dearness Allowance Ahead of Diwali.

Chhattisgarh is going to polls in two phases in November. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7. After the first phase of polling on November 7, the remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Elections in Chhattisgarh will be contested on 90 assembly seats and both the major contenders in the state, BJP and Congress, have released their final list of all 90 candidates in the state.

Earlier in the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress witnessed a landslide victory, winning 68 seats out of 90 of those against the then-ruling BJP, which acquired 15 seats.

The Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party are the key players in Chhattisgarh.

The BJP aims to wrest power from the Congress-ruled state, which is expected to set the tone for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)