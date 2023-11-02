Bir, November 2: Amidst the thrill of paragliding activities in the picturesque landscape of Bir-Billing, Himachal Pradesh, a string of tragic incidents have cast a shadow over the safety of enthusiasts flocking to the region for the ongoing flying season. Over the span of just seven days since October 20, the serene environs of the Dhauladhar range have witnessed the untimely deaths of three paragliders. A recent report by the Times of India has highlighted the increasing concerns surrounding the safety protocols governing these "free flyers."

The casualties include a Russian and a Polish free flyer, as well as a 29-year-old trainee pilot from Lucknow. Contrary to initial assumptions, the paragliding school where the Lucknow pilot was undergoing training revealed that he was a P3-qualified pilot, indicating a level of proficiency beyond that of a novice. The founder of PG Gurukul, Gurpreet Dhindsa, emphasized the need to dispel any speculative narratives regarding the unfortunate accident involving Abhiuday Verma. Himachal Pradesh Bank Robbery: Masked Man Carrying Bomb Enters Private Bank in Sikar, Loots Rs 24 Lakh.

The serene hills of Chhotu Nullah, where Verma's paraglider crashed shortly after takeoff from Billing, were engulfed in tragedy as his lifeless body was discovered the following day. As Bir-Billing continues to attract a diverse array of paragliding enthusiasts, with 93 participants from 70 countries engaged in the ongoing Cross Country Pre-World Championship, the recent fatalities have sparked pertinent discussions about the existing safety measures for these free flyers. NDRF Daring Rescue Operation in Himachal Pradesh Videos: NDRF Personnel Risk Their Lives, Rescue 11 People Stuck in Beas River After Incessant Rainfall in Chharudu and Nagwain Villages.

Special Area Development Authority (SADA) officials have emphasized their rigorous process of verification, including assessments of flying experience, documentation, licenses, and insurance, for individuals granted permission as free flyers. However, the recent sequence of distressing events has prompted a reevaluation of safety standards and procedures, underscoring the need for enhanced vigilance and precautionary measures in the bustling paragliding hub.

