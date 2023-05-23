Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performed Bhumipujan for the Mahatma Gandhi University of Horticulture and Forestry in Chhattisgarh's Durg district.

In commemoration of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, CM Baghel laid the foundation stone for the university located in Gram Panchayat Sankra.

He also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi in the Bharose Ka Sammelan, held on Sunday, by distributing fund to the beneficiaries of different NYAY schemes.

Addressing the occasion, Baghel said that Rajiv Gandhi played a vital role in strengthening the Panchayati Raj and bringing the country to the fore of the Information and Technology revolution.

He further said that the state government is constantly working towards strengthening the financial condition of the state's farmers by providing them with financial assistance given under numerous NYAY schemes.

On this occasion, Baghel also bestowed developmental works worth Rs 443 crores. This includes the inauguration of 17 works completed at a cost of Rs 68 crore 26 lakh and Bhumi Pujan was also performed for 71 works worth Rs 374 crore 87 lakh.

The Chief Minister stated that former PM Rajiv Gandhi believed that the country's economy can't be strengthened without financially empowering the farmers. The state government is also following this path to realize the vision of inclusive development by constantly supporting the farmers of the state with the NYAY schemes.

"Even in the difficult corona phase, financial assistance was transferred directly to the accounts of farmers. He further added that the condition of farmers in Chhattisgarh is better than that of farmers in any state," he said.

Baghel further said that the state government has decided to buy 20 quintal paddy per acre and the amount of purchase is directly being transferred to the beneficiaries. Forest produce collectors are also getting fair prices for their produce. Chhattisgarh Government is also serving 'Gau Mata' through Gauthans and is taking care of Mother Earth by using organic manure. Whether it is Gariyaband, Mohla Manpur, the state government is ensuring that the Tendupatta collectors do not face any kind of problem.

Notably,14 government and 4 non-government colleges are functioning under this university. (ANI)

