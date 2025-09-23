Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday flagged off free bus services for Maa Bamleshwari devotees during Shardiya Navratri.

In a social Media post on X, the Chhattisgarh CM stated that the Kali Mata Seva Samiti had arranged four free buses for devotees to visit the Maa Bamleshwari Temple in Dongargarh, which were flagged off from Akashvani Chowk, Raipur.

"On the auspicious occasion of the Shardiya Navratri festival, today, four free buses arranged by the Kali Mata Seva Samiti for the devotees to visit Maa Bamleshwari Temple, Dongargarh, were flagged off from Akashvani Chowk, Raipur, with best wishes," wrote Sai.

During this occasion, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister congratulated the Kali Mata Seva Samiti for providing bus services to the devotees. He also claimed that for decades, Kali Mata Seva Samiti has been providing bus services to the devotees.

"For 10 years, Kali Mata Seva Samiti has been providing bus services to the devotees of Maa Bamleshwari.....Today, four buses have been flagged off for the devotees. We congratulate Kali Mata Sewa Samiti for their work..." Sai told reporters.

Further, the chief minister of the state wished the devotees a safe and smooth journey, praying for the prosperity and happiness of the state.

"Wishing all devotees a safe and smooth journey and darshan. May Maa Bamleshwari fulfill everyone's wishes, and may happiness, peace, and prosperity prevail in the state--this is our prayer," added Sai.

This occasion was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Cabinet Minister Tankaram Verma, MLA Sunil Soni, Purandar Mishra, along with numerous public representatives and devotees.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with the Dhurwa community people in Jagdalpur, and during his interaction, he stated that the true identity of the state lies in "tribal traditions and culture."

Sharing a post on 'X', the Chhattisgarh CM mentioned that he feels a sense of "warmth" and "belonging" among the Dhurwa community people.

"The true identity of Chhattisgarh lies in our tribal traditions and culture. Upon coming among the Dhurwa community, I felt a sense of warmth and belonging. The affection and respect received through the offering of chhatri, tuwal, koti, and bow-and-arrow symbolise our deep cultural roots," the 'X' post read.

During his visit, CM Sai also inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of the Dhurwa community in the Jagdalpur Van Vidyalaya campus. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Minister Kedar Kashyap, MP Mahesh Kashyap, and others were present at the event. (ANI)

