Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 8 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday participated in the 'Virat Sanskrit Vidwar Sammelan' held in Raipur, an event aimed at promoting Indian culture and the Sanskrit language.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including former Chief Minister Raman Singh, and was organised to deliberate on the preservation and advancement of Sanskrit and India's rich cultural heritage.

Also Read | Sansad Karyashala Day 2: BJP to Hold Second Day of MPs' Workshop Today Ahead of Vice Presidential Polls 2025.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sai said the Sammelan provided a valuable platform for dialogue on cultural preservation and linguistic revival.

"Today's Sanskrit Vidvat Mahasammelan served as a valuable platform to discuss how to advance our cultural heritage and the Sanskrit language. I believe this conference will yield meaningful outcomes," said CM Vishnu Deo Sai.

Also Read | Bihar Voter List Row: Supreme Court to Resume Hearing on Petitions Challenging SIR of Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Elections.

During the event, the Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for announcing relief assistance of Rs 5 crore for flood-affected regions in Chhattisgarh.

"We are thankful to Madhya Pradesh CM Dr. Mohan Yadav for contributing Rs 5 crore to the CM Relief Fund and sending relief materials. This support will greatly help the people of the Bastar region, who have been affected by excessive rainfall and floods," Sai said.

He also acknowledged support from the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Goa, and potentially Gujarat, who have extended assistance in the form of relief materials and financial aid.

Highlighting the flood situation in districts including Bastar, Dantewada, Sukma, and Bijapur, the Chief Minister said that Bastar and Dantewada were among the worst affected.

He informed that the state government has initiated relief measures, including compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh for damaged kutcha houses, Rs 1.30 lakh for damaged pucca houses, Rs 6,000 per household from the CM Relief Fund, and compensation for livestock losses.

"The government ensured that no stones were left unturned in providing help to the people...." he said.

Responding to allegations against Minister Kedar Kashyap, the Chief Minister dismissed them as baseless, accusing the Congress party of political frustration.

"I spoke to Kedar Kashyap personally and these allegations are fake... Congress is just frustrated with their back-to-back defeats in the elections, and is just trying to create confusion through baseless accusations...." he said.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sai underlined the importance of Sanskrit as a cornerstone of Indian culture and heritage. He emphasised the need to pass on the legacy to the next generation and integrate the language into everyday life.

"Today, I participated in the 'Virat Sanskrit Vidvat Sammelanam' organised by Sanskrit Bharati Chhattisgarh and the Saryuparin Brahmin Sabha at the Saryuparin Brahmin Sabha Bhawan located in Sanjay Nagar, Raipur, with the Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh Ji.

Sanskrit is not merely a language, but an integral part of our culture and heritage. Through Sanskrit education, our youth will not only connect with knowledge and science but also draw inspiration from the profound messages of the Vedas and Upanishads. It is our collective resolve to pass on this invaluable heritage to the new generation and incorporate Sanskrit into our lives," his post read.

"On this occasion, Dandi Swami Dr Indubhushanand Maharaj Ji, Provincial President of Sanskrit Bharati, Dr Dadu Bhai Tripathi Ji, President of Saryuparin Brahmin Sabha, Dr Suresh Shukla Ji, All India Sanskrit Bharati Education Chief Dr Shriram Mahadev Ji, along with many scholars and dignitaries were present," the post further stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)