Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday visited Muler village in Dantewada district as part of the ongoing Sushasan Tihar campaign organised across the state.

The Sushasan Tihar campaign is being held in three phases from April 8 to May 31. Its main objectives include timely resolution of public complaints, proper implementation of government schemes, and the promotion of transparency and accountability in administration.

During his visit, Chief Minister Sai interacted with the villagers and listened to their issues.

Notably, Muler village in the Dantewada district was once considered a Naxal hotbed.

Speaking to mediapersons, Chief Minister Sai said this was his twelfth village visit as part of Sushasan Tihar campaign.

"The third phase of Sushasan Tihar is underway in the state. Our minister, MPs, MLAs, and other public representatives are visiting all areas. They are also organising 'Samadhan Shivir'. I am making sudden visits to any village in a day. Today I am in Muler village. This is my twelfth village. I interacted with people. It helps with the governance."

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sai mentioned that during the visit, he interacted with the villagers, listened to their problems, and resolved them.

"In the Chaupal, I directly interacted with the villagers, listened to their problems, and resolved them. I also interacted with the beneficiaries, enquired about the implementation of schemes on the ground, and made various announcements regarding public facilities," CM Sai said on X.

Chief Minister Sai also met children at an Anganwadi Centre in the village. In a post on X, he expressed satisfaction over the state's progress.

"There was a sense of satisfaction in seeing the golden future of the state emerging in Dantewada, which was once affected by Naxalism. Today, under Sushasan Tihar, I reached Anganwadi Centre in Muler village of the district. Seeing the innocent smiles and mischief of the children brought back memories of my childhood. This change is a victory story of development, faith, and dedication. Bastar is now moving on the path of peace and progress. #BadaltaBastar #CGkaSushasanTihar," CM Sai said on X. (ANI)

