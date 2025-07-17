Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai distributed 151 new vehicles for the health department on Thursday, which will be allocated among all the districts.

While talking to the media, CM Sai said, "Our health department has been doing excellent work. The way the government is working to fulfil Modi's guarantee, good work is also happening in the health department. Today old vehicles have been scrapped and 151 new vehicles have been given, which will go to all the districts of the state. 4-5 vehicles go to every district and the officials of the department will be able to do better work in the field of health."

These steps are being taken to boost the health sector of Chhattisgarh with the help of the central government.

Chhattisgarh CM Sai is also committed to freeing the state from Naxalism and earlier, on Tuesday, claimed that Naxalism is taking its last breath.

Speaking to reporters after children from Naxal-hit Sukma district visited the Chhattisgarh Assembly, CM Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Naxalism is taking its last breaths, our security forces have been fighting Naxalites with strength for the past one and a half years, and we are also benefiting from the double-engine government."

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resolve to end Naxalism by 2026.

"PM Modi and Union Home Minister have resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the entire country by March 31, 2026, and their dream will also come true. Our forces are fighting with great strength," he told reporters.

Sharing an X post, CM Sai lauded lauded state government's Niyad Nellanar Scheme in Naxal-affected villages of Chhattisgarh.

"New dawn in Naxal-affected areas. "Niyad Nellanar Yojana" is bringing prosperity to remote areas," the X post read.

Earlier on Saturday, 23 Naxalites, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 1.18 crore, surrendered in Sukma district. The group comprises 14 men and nine women, all identified as hardcore Naxalites, said officials.

Sukma SP Kiran Chauhan said, "23 Naxalites have surrendered. All are hardcore Naxalites. They will be provided with facilities as per the government policy. On this occasion, I appeal to all Naxalites to lay down their arms and join the mainstream." (ANI)

