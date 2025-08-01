New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Parliament House on Friday.

During this significant meeting, the Chief Minister discussed key issues related to the holistic development of Chhattisgarh and strategies to counter the Maoist challenge.

CM Sai apprised the Home Minister of the achievements under anti-Maoist operations and the roadmap ahead. He stated that the state has achieved notable success in its anti-Naxal campaigns over the past one and a half years. Since December 2023, a total of 445 Maoists, including top leaders, have been neutralised in 33 major encounters. Additionally, 1,554 Maoists have been arrested, and 1,588 have surrendered.

He further highlighted that the state is working under a comprehensive "Integrated Development and Security" policy aimed at fully eliminating Maoist influence. This includes the expansion of road infrastructure, education, and healthcare services in affected regions. These initiatives have not only reduced Maoist influence but also strengthened public trust in the administration.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Union Home Minister for his continued support and guidance in ensuring security and development in Bastar and other affected regions.

The Union Minister commended the Chhattisgarh government's initiatives, describing them as historic in the fight against Maoism. He assured full support from the Central Government in this ongoing mission.

The two leaders also discussed the preparations for the Amrit Rajat Mahotsav 2025, being organised to mark 25 years of Chhattisgarh's formation.

The Chief Minister informed that special efforts are being made to make this celebration grand and memorable. The event will highlight the state's cultural heritage, social unity, and economic achievements to a national and international audience. (ANI)

