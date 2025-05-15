Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai participated in a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Raipur on Wednesday to celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and honour the courage and valour of the Indian Armed Forces.

"Today, a Tiranga Yatra was taken out in Raipur in which we all participated... and thousands of people have given proof of unity by joining this Tiranga Yatra and the way Operation Sindoor has been successful, we salute PM Modi and the soldiers of our country, salute their bravery, indomitable courage and today through this Tiranga Yatra, we all have tried to show that we are all united for the security of the nation...," CM Sai said.

The BJP kickstarted the Tiranga Yatra across the country to honour the Indian Armed Forces and inform people about Operation Sindoor, which targeted Pakistani air bases.

Tiranga Yatra was organised in multiple states, including Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and several other places.

Multiple state ministers, deputy CMs, and CMs from the respective states participated in the rally.

The Tiranga Yatra will continue across the country till May 23.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced. (ANI)

