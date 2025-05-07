India News | Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Thanks PM Modi, Security Forces for Operation Sindoor

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Indian defence forces for carrying out precision strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"I thank PM Modi and the Security Forces for this operation. Operation Sindoor was a successful operation. We have retaliated against the heinous crime done in Pahalgam by terrorists," Sai told reporters.

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a strike at the terror hideouts deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Indian Armed Forces shared details about Operation Sindoor on Wednesday in the media briefing consisting of foreign secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sophiya Qureshi.

While speaking to the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh who briefed the media along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Col Sofiya Qureshi said that the 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh informed that a total of nine terror sites were targeted and successfully destroyed. She asserted that the locations were selected so that there was no damage to civilians and their infrastructures.

"Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives", Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

Meanwhile, during the press briefing, Col Sofiya Qureshi presented the videos of destruction of terror camps, including from the Muridke and where David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, perpetrators of 2008 Mumbai attacks received training.

Other than Muridke, Sarjal camp in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala and Markaz Abbas, Kotli and Mehmoona Joya camp, Sialkot were targeted in the strikes conducted by the Indian Army, Col Qureshi informed.

The Foreign Secretary said that the attack on Pahalgam was driven by an objective of undermining the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family...the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.

India has carried out its deepest strikes inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971, successfully targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Mission Sankalp, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Sai said, "For many days, anti-naxal operation has been going on near Karegutta Hills on Chhattisgarh-Telangana border. Till now, more than 22 bodies of naxals have been found there. Operation is underway."

More than 22 Naxals were killed in an ongoing encounter near Keregutta Hills in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. (ANI)

