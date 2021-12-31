Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 31 (ANI): An inspector posted with the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) allegedly committed suicide in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, informed the police on Friday.

Inspector Valang, hailed from Nagaland and was posted as an inspector in CoBRA's 206 Battalion in Burkapal Camp, a severely Naxal affected area, said Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

A week ago, Valang had returned after leaving home, added the SP.

A tribute was paid to Inspector Valang in the police line located at the district headquarters. (ANI)

