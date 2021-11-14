Durg, Nov 14 (PTI) The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh took out a march in Bhilai in Durg district as a part its 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' campaign launched on Sunday to protest against the policies of the Centre.

Scores of party leaders and workers led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took part in the march, which kicked off from Rumulu Chowk and, after covering a distance of around 3 kilometres, culminated with a rally at Lal Maidan.

Slamming the Centre, CM Baghel said the anti people policies of Centre had led to fuel rise, with excise duty on petrol and diesel, which was Rs 8 and Rs 3.76 respectively during the UPA government, getting hiked to Rs 30 and Rs 32.

He said the Union government has decreased only Rs 5 and Rs 10 on excise duties on petroleum products, which was inadequate and further cuts were needed.

