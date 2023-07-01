Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Ajay Mandavi, a noted exponent in tribal art and Padma Shri recipient, in Chhattisgarh's Kanker on Saturday.

He met the tribal artist before addressing a public rally in Kanker on Saturday.

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Is Rishi Sunak's Favourite Cricket Player, UK PM Says 'Loved His Technique, Attitude, Personality'.

"I have arrived here today after meeting your son, Ajay Mandvi, from Kanker. A proud son of the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, he has incorporated Gond tribal art in woodcraft," Rajnath said after meeting Mandavi.

Mandavi, who teaches wood calligraphy art to jail inmates, was honoured with the country's fourth-highest civilian honour, Padam Shri, by the Union government for excellence in art on Republic Day this year.

Also Read | Full-Time Job Opportunities in Tech Industry Witness Growth, Contractual and Part-Time Jobs Decline in April 2019 to 2023: Report.

The tribal art exponent is credited with transforming the lives of more than 400 undertrials by encouraging them to take up wood carving.

He has dedicated himself to rehabilitating the 'misguided youth' by teaching them wood calligraphy.

Mandavi has been into wood calligraphy since 2005.

In 2010, the then District Collector requested him to teach woodcraft to jail inmates. Since then, Mandavi has been teaching the art to prisoners, most of whom are undertrials in Naxal cases.

Around 400 suspected Naxalites have learnt the art from Mandavi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)