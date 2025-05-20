Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 20 (ANI): In a significant step towards development in Naxal-affected regions, Collector Pratishtha Mamgain announced the establishment of a new camp in Nelangur, marking a major achievement for the district administration.

Speaking to ANI, Mamgain said, "Recently, a camp has started in Nelangur, and this is a big achievement for us. As soon as the camp opens, we include all the villages or Gram Panchayats within its 10 km radius in the Niyad Nellanar scheme. So Nelangur has also been included in the Niyad Nellanar scheme, and our village survey is almost complete. We are constantly organising camps so that we can provide the benefits of Ayushman Card, Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Birth Certificate and all other government schemes to the people. Soon, a school will be built there, its approval is also being given..."

Additionally, efforts are underway to expedite the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean drinking water to the region at the earliest.

"We are also trying to complete the work of Jal Jeevan Mission Yojana. We will try to provide water to the people there as soon as possible under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme....I hope that soon everything will be normal in all the naxal-affected areas and people will get the benefits of the schemes," she added.

To achieve the goal of eliminating Naxalism by March 26, 2026, the security forces have been conducting the biggest ever operation, 'Operation Black Forest', to break the backbone of Naxals near Karreguttalu Hill (KGH) at the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The 21-day-long operation carried out by the joint forces of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state police between April 21 to May 11 neutralised 31 Naxals carrying a bounty of Rs 1.72 crore.

A total of 214 Naxal hideouts and bunkers have been destroyed in the operation, and a total of 450 IEDs, 818 BGL shells, 899 bundles of Codex, detonators and a huge amount of explosive material have been recovered during the searches.

