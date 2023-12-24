Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Juneja chaired a review meeting on Naxal operations in the Bastar division on Sunday.

DGP Juneja directed the local police officers and security forces to work continuously in relation to development and security by establishing a better strategy and mutual coordination regarding the Naxal campaign.

During the review meeting, necessary guidelines were directed to the officials regarding the district-wise anti-Naxal campaign, security of development works and VIP security issues.

In the meeting, Additional Director General of Police, Naxal Operations Vivekananda, Inspector General of Police Bastar Range Sundarraj P, Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kanker Range Balaji Rao, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dantewada Range Kamlochan Kashyap, Umni and Senior Superintendent of Police, Bastar Jitendra Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police, Kanker Divyang Patel, Superintendent of Police Kondagaon Y Akshay Kumar, Superintendent of Police Dantewada Gaurav Rai, Superintendent of Police, Sukma Kiran Chavan, Superintendent of Police Bijapur Anjaneya Varshney, Superintendent of Police Narayanpur Pushkar Sharma along with officers of the District Police Force and Central Paramilitary Force, were present.

Earlier on December 20, five naxalites were injured in an encounter between security forces and naxals in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

The gunfight broke out in the forests of Nagaram and Kotta Palli villages when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), a unit of state police, along with the CoBRA 201 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Bastar Fighters, a police unit aimed at combating Left-wing extremism in Chhattisgarh, were out on an anti-Naxalite operation, police said.

Explosive materials and a huge quantity of Naxal material were also found on the spot, a big Naxal camp, they said. (ANI)

