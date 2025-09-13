Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India] September 13 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma, on Saturday visited a jawan injured in an IED explosion in Dantewada's Satdhar forest area.

The blast occurred during a demining operation led by the 195 Battalion alongside police forces on September 11, injuring two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 14, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

According to the Chhattisgarh Dy CM, the officer's name was Mukesh, and he got injured during a routine operation in the state.

After his visit, the state's Dy CM gave an update on the injured officer's health. Speaking to ANI, Sharma revealed that the officer has suffered an injury in his left leg in the IED blast and following a medical operation, the officer is now out of danger.

Also Read | Haryana Bans Gutkha: State Government Bans Sale of Tobacco and Intoxicating Substances Within 100 Yards of Schools.

"This is Mukesh of 195 Battalion of CRPF Dantwada. The incident occurred the day before yesterday...He has suffered injuries in his left leg in the IED blast. I met the doctor, the jawan's family and him. He is out of danger. All foreign particles have been removed from the body. The operation was successful; there is nothing life-threatening...I have left a number with them; they can tell me if they face any issues. All help is being provided." Sharma told ANI.

Later, talking about the issue of IED blasts, Deputy CM Sharma admitted that IED continues to be a big problem in the state. He also stated that the government is working on all possible IED detection technologies.

"IED is a big problem. We are working on all possible IED detection technologies across the world. If anyone has it, they can share it with us. We will undertake procurement procedures..." added Sharma.

Additionally, Sharma also provided an update on Naxalite operations in Chhattisgarh, stating that very few Naxalite members remain in the state. He also noted that in Telangana, a member of the central committee named Sujata has surrendered.

Meanwhile, two Naxalites, each carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday morning.

According to Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Kumar Yadav, the encounter was the result of a targeted operation based on reliable inputs about Maoist cadre activity in the region. The killed Maoists were identified as Hidma Podiyam (34) and Munna Madkam (25).

Earlier, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday lauded the efforts of agencies and security forces towards fighting Naxalism in the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sai stated that under his government, the Central security forces and Chhattisgarh Police have been fighting bravely against Naxalism. He praised the courage of the troops involved in the recent encounter in Gariaband on Thursday, where 10 Naxalites were killed.

But in a related development, Central Committee members (CCM) Pothula Padmavathi, Kalpana, Mynakka Sujatha, Central Committee Member, who have left CPI (Maoist), have joined the mainstream before Telangana Police after 43 years in the presence of the state's Director General of Police on Saturday. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)