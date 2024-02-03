Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Of Chhattisgarh, Vijay Sharma visited the Naxal-affected Silger village on the Sukma-Bijapur border in Sukma district on Saturday.

The Deputy CM's visit comes days after a recent Naxal attack near Silger village that claimed the lives of three individuals and left 14 others injured on January 30.

Also Read | 'LK Advani Saved Modi Ji in 2002': Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh's Dig After Bharat Ratna Conferred to Veteran BJP Leader (Watch Video).

Upon his arrival, Sharma engaged with soldiers and local villagers in Bastar's Silger which is known to be the worst Naxal-affected area in the state, inquiring about their well-being and gaining insights into the prevailing situation.

He took the opportunity to apprise the villagers of various government schemes aimed at fostering development and improving living standards in the region.

Also Read | People Will Suffer Under Modi Government if Rahul Gandhi's Struggle To Save Democracy Fails, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Silger is a village in far South Bastar, and it is evident that the entire village harbours aspirations for development. Our camp here symbolizes progress, and we have initiated schemes to facilitate growth," stated the Deputy CM.

He emphasized the government's commitment to providing essential facilities such as electricity, roads, drinking water, ration distribution, and healthcare services to the villagers.

"The government will provide all kinds of facilities in the village. Every person in the village, every youth wants progress and development. People think that electricity should come into the village, roads should be built in the village, drinking water should be provided, ration should be provided, health facilities should be provided, everyone wants this and no one is standing in the way of this. Any obstacle that comes will not be tolerated," he said.

Expressing admiration for the soldiers' bravery in the face of adversity, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma highlighted the transformation occurring in Bastar, where development camps are being established in previously inaccessible areas.

"I have talked to everyone, the youth also want progress and development, for how long will this continue, a decision will have to be taken," the Dy CM told ANI.

"Some time ago there was a Naxal attack here, also met our soldiers, met the villagers, let's see how. There is amazing courage among the soldiers, where it was never possible to come, now development camps are being set up. Bastar is changing," Sharma remarked.

ACS Niharika Barik echoed the sentiments of the villagers, affirming their eagerness to collaborate with the government in driving progress.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. They want to progress in their village with the help of the government. The villagers have told the people what are their needs. We will fulfil them gradually by making a plan as soon as possible. We are soon making a plan so that we can do all the programs after saturating all the nearby villages," the ACS said while speaking to ANI.

She underscored the importance of addressing the villagers' needs promptly and efficiently, outlining plans to fulfil demands for housing, banking facilities, and the construction of a pond in the village.

"People's bank accounts have not been opened, hence we are not able to provide them with the facility of the housing scheme. The villagers will provide them with houses as soon as possible. We will try to open a bank account here as soon as possible. There is also a demand for a pond here. We will make that here soon," Niharika Barik said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)