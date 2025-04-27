Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 27 (ANI): District Reserve Guard recovered a number of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDS) and other Naxals-related dumps from the forest of Salhebhat in Chhattisgarh, officials said on Sunday.

SP Dhamtari Suraj Singh Parihar said that a number of pipe bombs, cooker bombs, tiffin bombs and other IED bombs were recovered from the forest area under Khallari police station's limits in Mahasamund district.

On Saturday, two security personnel sustained minor injuries in separate incidents involving IED blasts in Bijapur district of the State.

The first incident occurred on the night of April 24, when an STF (Special Task Force) Jawan suffered a sprain to his ankle due to the impact of an IED explosion. A second blast took place on April 26, in which a DRG (District Reserve Guard) Jawan sustained minor injuries.

Police officials have stated that both jawans are in stable condition and are receiving medical treatment. They are expected to recover quickly and return to active duty soon.

Earlier, security forces launched a decisive fight against the Naxal cadre in insurgency-hit Bijapur, by mobilising a strong posse of around 10,000 security personnel to the top of Karegutta hill and nearby dense forest areas. Friday is the fourth day of the operation.

Following precise intelligence inputs about the presence of top Naxal leaders, including most wanted Naxal commanders like Hidma, Damodar, Deva and other Naxal commanders, security forces from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana have been mobilised to cordon off the forest and Karegutta hill in Bijapur, close to the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, according to police sources.

Around 10,000 security personnel from Chhattisgarh's DRG, Bastar Fighter, STF, Cobra, CRPF, Greyhound from Telangana and Maharashtra's C-60 are participating in the biggest ever anti-Naxal operation in the history of India, added the source.

Terming the operation as "very crucial", the source said that it would result in finishing off the military strength of the CPI (Maoists) PLGA Battalion-1. Additionally, the Naxals' think tank--Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee and Telangana State Committee are also under target.

During the search carried out on the first day of an ongoing operation, security personnel recovered the bodies of three slain cadres along with weapons."Search at the rough terrain of the encounter spot hints that many more naxals might have been killed and injured in the exchange of fire," the source claimed, adding that an extensive search of the area is ongoing.

The source told ANI that the situation is like a test match; the game would last a long time, and every session may not yield very exciting news."We are hopeful of a very favourable result at the end of this match," said the source.All stakeholders of the central government, the government of Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states are directly or indirectly involved in this crucial mission, he added.

Since December 3, 2023, after the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh, security forces have gunned down 365 cadres in separate encounters and arrested 1382 Naxals. Moreover, impressed by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, 2306 cadres have quit the red movement to join the mainstream of society.

So far in 2025, 144 naxals have been neutralised, 367 arrested, and 476 surrendered. (ANI)

