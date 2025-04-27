Hyderabad, April 27: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Telangana is expected to announce the TS SSC Result 2025 anytime soon. BSE Telangana conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 board exams in March and April. The board is now expected to announce the results next. When declared, students who appeared for the Telangana SSC or Class 10 board exam can check their results on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

Candidates can keep their hall tickets handy in order to check the TS SSC Result 2025 once it is published on the BSE Telangana website. While the TS SSC Result 2025 is likely to be declared soon, the board has not confirmed the date and time for the BSE Telangana Class 10 Result 2025. This year, BSE conducted the TS SSC exams or Telangana Class 10 board exams, from March 21 to April 4. MP Board Result 2025: MPBSE Likely To Announce Madhya Pradesh Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Results Soon at mpbse.nic.in, Knows Steps To Check Scorecard.

How To Check TS SSC Result 2025:

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on TS SSC Result 2025 link

A new page will

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your BSE Telangana Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

The exams were held at 2,650 centres across the state and covered key subjects such as Mathematics, Science, and various languages. The TS SSC exams were held in a single shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, except for the First Language Composite Course and Science subjects. A total of 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools registered for the TS SSC examination. WB Madhyamik Result 2025: WBBSE To Announce West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam Results on This Day at wbbse.wb.gov.in, Know Time and Steps To Check Scorecards.

Out of which, 2,58,895 were boys and 2,50,508 were girls. For more details, students can check the BSE Telangana website.

